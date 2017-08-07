Probation Violations Hearing Set in Gene Washington Case

The man recently convicted in Charlottesville for the murders of a teacher and her daughter is back in court following a probation violations in Albemarle County.

Thirty-two-year-old Gene Everett Washington broke probation when he murdered 17-year-old Mani and 58-year-old Robin Aldridge on December 4, 2014. Investigators say he stabbed and beat both women to death, then set their Rugby Avenue home on fire.

June 21, Washington entered Alford pleas to the capital murder of Robin, and amended second-degree murder of Mani Aldridge.

An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but instead recognizes there is enough evidence to get a conviction.

Albemarle Circuit Court was to take up Washington’s probation violations Monday, August 7. His probation is in connection to charges that include breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, and grand larceny from back in 2005.

The court decided to continue the probation case until October 2. Washington is scheduled to be sentenced for the Rugby Avenue murders on September 25.