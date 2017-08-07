Health Officials Advise Public to Continue to Stay out of Chris Greene Lake

Virginia Department of Health Press Release:

Chris Greene Lake in Albemarle County is experiencing a harmful algae bloom. The public is advised to avoid contact with the lake water until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels.

Tests on samples collected on 7/27/17 indicate several harmful algal species are at elevated concentrations in Chris Greene Lake. These blue-green algae can produce toxins that can cause rashes and other illnesses. Toxin levels measured on 7/27/17 were at levels which may pose a health risk.

People and pets are prohibited from entering the water in the vicinity of the swimming beach, dog park, and boat ramp. The public is advised to not enter the lake anywhere.

Most algae species are harmless however some species may produce irritating compounds or toxins. Algae blooms occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth such as has occurred recently with the significantly warmer temperatures and lack of rainfall to create adequate inflow into the lake to keep the water moving.

Chris Greene Lake is one of three swimming lakes operated by Albemarle County Parks and Recreation. The public should be aware that the other two swimming lakes, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek, have been visually inspected for algae and remain open to season pass holders and others at this time.

Albemarle Co. Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and phytoplankton laboratories will continue to monitor water quality in the lake on a weekly basis. Water access will reopen following a minimum of two consecutive weeks of acceptable levels for algal cell counts and toxin concentration. For more information on blue-green algae health risks, how to avoid exposure, what to do if exposed, or to review weekly algae sampling results, visit www.HarmfulAlgaeVA.com.

To prevent illness, people should: