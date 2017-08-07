Tom Sox Top Strasburg 11-5 in Game Two of VBL Championship Series

Steven Carpenter scores on a head-first slide in the 2nd inning

Michael Wielansky is the Tom Sox all-time leader in career hits with 80 this season

There will be a deciding Game Three in the Valley Baseball League Championship Series, as the Tom Sox defeated the Express 11-5 in Game Two on Sunday night in Strasburg

The Sox and Express will play the winner-take-all game on Monday night at seven o'clock at C-Ville Weekly Ballpark.

Charlottesville jumped out to the early lead in Game Two, scoring five runs in the second inning, which was highlighted by a two-run double by Jack Berry.

Michael Wielansky went 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBI for the Sox, and the VBL Player of the Year hit hits fifth home run of the season in the 6th inning.

Vinnie Pasquantino drove in three runs on two doubles.

Sean McCracken earned the win on the mound by pitching five innings of relief for Charlottesville.

The junior from Johns Hopkins allowed three runs on two hits while striking out four.

The Tom Sox are looking to win the Valley Baseball League Championship in the franchise's first-ever appearance in the finals.

Strasburg has won each of the last two VBL titles.