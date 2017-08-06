Charlottesville Firefighters Battle House Fire on Elizabeth Avenue

Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that damaged a home in Charlottesville. The fire broke out just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday at a house on Elizabeth Avenue.

Witnesses describe seeing a large amount of smoke billowing out the side of the home.

Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter says no one was home when the fire started and that several neighbors quickly called 911.

“The first unit arrived on scene, reported a working fire with heavy fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire has been knocked down, no one was home at the time of the incident. We believe all residents have been accounted for. There are no injuries to civilians or fire personnel,” Baxter explained.

Baxter says the blaze started at the back of the house.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.