Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Holds Microchip, Rabies Clinic

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is making sure as many pets as possible are vaccinated against rabies.

Pet owners brought their animals to the shelter Sunday for the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA’s monthly Microchip and Rabies Vaccination Drop-In Clinic.

“It's very important to have your dogs or cats vaccinated against rabies. We do have that virus around, it is present in the community, so it's good to protect them from that virus,” said Rebecca Blackburn, foster coordinator with the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

Microchipping is like an identification marker for your pet if they're lost.

The SPCA says one in three pets will become lost without proper identification in its lifetime and 90 percent of those pets never return home to their owners.

The SPCA says Charlottesville and Albemarle County require all pets be vaccinated by 4 months of age.