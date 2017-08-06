Albemarle County Walmart Shoppers Help Stuff the Bus

Stuff the bus at the Walmart in Albemarle County

Shoppers at the Walmart in Albemarle County helped stuff the bus by donating brand new backpacks and school supplies.

Stuff the Bus benefits students in Albemarle County and Charlottesville schools.

Hunter Wyant's State Farm office teamed up with Walmart for the project.

“Kids are kind of the future of our community and so we want to make sure that they go to school and get properly educated and are not worried about, not embarrassed about, having the necessary school supplies that they need,” said State Farm Agent Hunter Wyant.

Wyant and his team collected supplies at Walmart all day Saturday. Their goal is to collect enough supplies to stuff more than 400 backpacks.