Quantcast

Albemarle County Walmart Shoppers Help Stuff the Bus

Posted: Updated:
Stuff the bus at the Walmart in Albemarle County Stuff the bus at the Walmart in Albemarle County
Hunter Wyant, State Farm agent Hunter Wyant, State Farm agent
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Shoppers at the Walmart in Albemarle County helped stuff the bus by donating brand new backpacks and school supplies.

Stuff the Bus benefits students in Albemarle County and Charlottesville schools.

Hunter Wyant's State Farm office teamed up with Walmart for the project.

“Kids are kind of the future of our community and so we want to make sure that they go to school and get properly educated and are not worried about, not embarrassed about, having the necessary school supplies that they need,” said State Farm Agent Hunter Wyant. 

Wyant and his team collected supplies at Walmart all day Saturday. Their goal is to collect enough supplies to stuff more than 400 backpacks.

  • Albemarle County Walmart Shoppers Help Stuff the BusMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story