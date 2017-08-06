Police Identify Victim in Fatal Crash on Garth Road

Albemarle County police have identified a Charlottesville man as the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at the intersection of Garth Road and Free Union Road.

Police say 22-year-old Jordan Cassell was killed when his motorcycle slammed into two cars that were turning onto Free Union Road.

No one else was hurt and police say no charges are pending.