Police Identify Victim in Fatal Crash on Garth Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Albemarle County police have identified a Charlottesville man as the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at the intersection of Garth Road and Free Union Road.
Police say 22-year-old Jordan Cassell was killed when his motorcycle slammed into two cars that were turning onto Free Union Road.
No one else was hurt and police say no charges are pending.
Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:
The Albemarle County Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday, August 5, 2017. Jordan Marcale Cassell, a 22-year-old resident of Charlottesville VA, died at the scene of the crash.
At 2:50 PM Officers responded to the intersection of Garth road and Free Union road for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.
The preliminary investigation found that Cassell was heading west on Garth road on a 2003 Honda motorcycle when he struck a 2013 Honda Fit driven by a 87 year old resident of Albemarle county attempting a left hand turn onto Garth road from Free Union road. The motorcycle continued on and struck a third vehicle attempting a right hand turn onto Garth road from Free Union road. There were no other injuries reported.
Garth and Free Union roads were shut down for about three and a half hours while the accident was investigated and motorists were detoured around the scene.
The accident is still under investigation and we are waiting on a Medical Examiner’s report. There are currently no charges pending.
This is the 10th fatality from 2017 vehicle crashes in Albemarle County.