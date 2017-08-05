Express Use Early Surge to Take Game One Over Tom Sox

Mike Wielansky went 5-for-5 with a run and RBI in the loss to Strasburg

Strasburg led Charlottesville 8-1 after four innings and took game one of the VBL championship series 9-7 Saturday night from C-Ville Weekly Ball Park.

Michael Dailey started on the mound for the Sox.

The pitcher from VCU worked just 2.2 innings and was pulled after allowing seven runs on seven hits.

Strasburg would take an 8-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning on a Brandon Quaranta home run to left field.

Charlottesville answered in the bottom of the fifth inning by scoring five runs and cut the deficit 8-7.

'You know, we never gave up," says Tom Sox short stop Bryce Windham. "Our backs were against the wall but we're just a bunch of dogs out here and we don't stop barking. You know I remember I was up with the bases loaded, two outs and I struck out. That's how you lose ball games right there. You know, they beat us but I feel like most of it, we beat ourselves."

"It was a huge momentum builder to come back," says Tom Sox infielder Mike Wielansky. "We came up a little bit short tonight but definitely a confidence boost and I think it will push us through and definitely help out tomorrow."

Strasburg would add one more run in the bottom of the eighth inning to eventually win 9-7.

Wielansky went 5-for-5 on the night.

The VBL player of the year had one run and one RBI as well.

Charlottesville now heads to Strasburg Sunday night for game two of the championship series.

It is a must win for the Tom Sox.

Strasburg is seeking its third VBL title in franchise history.

First pitch from First Bank Park is 7:00 p.m.