Quantcast

United States Postal Service Hosts Job Fair in Charlottesville

Posted: Updated:
at USPS job fair in Charlottesville at USPS job fair in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The United States Postal Service is hiring new mail carriers in central Virginia.

The USPS held a job fair at its Charlottesville office Saturday. The post office is seeking new mail carriers for both city and rural routes.

People who live in Johnson village, Elliot Avenue, and University Circle have complained recently about not receiving mail for several days in a row.

The postal service says its Charlottesville team is fully staffed and this hiring event has nothing to do with those complaints.

“We just want hard workers to come in and help us to get though our peak season so that we can provide quality customer service to our customers,” Cloteal Farmer, postmaster, said.

The Charlottesville postmaster says her office is gearing up for the big holiday rush and is trying to add workers ahead of the busiest season of the year.

  • United States Postal Service Hosts Job Fair in CharlottesvilleMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story