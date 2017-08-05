United States Postal Service Hosts Job Fair in Charlottesville

The United States Postal Service is hiring new mail carriers in central Virginia.

The USPS held a job fair at its Charlottesville office Saturday. The post office is seeking new mail carriers for both city and rural routes.

People who live in Johnson village, Elliot Avenue, and University Circle have complained recently about not receiving mail for several days in a row.

The postal service says its Charlottesville team is fully staffed and this hiring event has nothing to do with those complaints.

“We just want hard workers to come in and help us to get though our peak season so that we can provide quality customer service to our customers,” Cloteal Farmer, postmaster, said.

The Charlottesville postmaster says her office is gearing up for the big holiday rush and is trying to add workers ahead of the busiest season of the year.