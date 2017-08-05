I-64 in Louisa Co. Back Open After Overturned Tractor Trailer Closes Lanes

Interstate 64 in Louisa County is back open to traffic after this tanker truck crash shut down all westbound lanes for most of Saturday.

It happened at mile marker 147. State police say the tractor trailer ran off the road and overturned into the median around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Hazmat crews were called in to clean up a substantial diesel fuel leak from the tanker. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Virginia Department of Transportation detoured traffic off the interstate between Shannon Hill Road and Ferncliff for more than 12 hours.

Release from Virginia Department of Transportation (3 p.m.): Westbound Interstate 64 remains closed at mile marker 147 in Louisa County as multiple agencies continue cleanup and recovery of an overturned tanker truck. The road is expected to be closed for at least another two hours. Drivers are being diverted off I-64 at exit 148 (Shannon Hill Road) to Route 250 and back on the highway at exit 143 in Ferncliff. Traffic is backed up approximately five miles on I-64 and there are associated delays along the detour route. Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.