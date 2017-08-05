Crews Working to Clean Up Scene of Overturned Tractor Trailer on I-64

Release from Virginia Department of Transportation (3 p.m.):

Westbound Interstate 64 remains closed at mile marker 147 in Louisa County as multiple agencies continue cleanup and recovery of an overturned tanker truck. The road is expected to be closed for at least another two hours.

Drivers are being diverted off I-64 at exit 148 (Shannon Hill Road) to Route 250 and back on the highway at exit 143 in Ferncliff. Traffic is backed up approximately five miles on I-64 and there are associated delays along the detour route.

