Virginia Foard Ready to Compete in Women's Freestyle Wrestling at Pan Am Games

When Virginia Foard isn't being home schooled, she pretty much spends her day on some sort of mat.

Foard says, “My gymnastics starts at 8:00 a.m. and it ends at 12:00 p.m., so its four hours. My wrestling practice is 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Virginia goes by her middle name Belle.

The 12-year old Madison County resident has been wrestling for just three years.

"I used to come to my brother's practices a lot and just watch and one day I just wanted to try it,” says Foard.

Belle’s mother Kim Foard was initially concerned about her daughter competing in wrestling.

"We had a home tournament and they put her in,” says Kim Foard. “They didn't have anybody at her weight class and they put her in, and she pinned the boy."

Pinning her first opponent was no fluke.

Over the last three years, Belle has been excelling at learning all the different wrestling styles, which include Folkstyle, Freestyle and Greco Roman.

Alex Csontos is an assistant coach for Virginia Women's Wrestling and has been coaching Belle the last two years.

"Her natural ability to move around her opponents was of great help to her,” says Scontos. “She has natural strength and then the technique that she's learned between here, and over at Eastern View at the Cobra's room, has been tremendous."

Belle qualified for the Pan American games this past May when she won the women’s freestyle national tournament in Irvin, Texas.

Wrestling in the 75-pound weight class, Belle defeated her opponent two times by technical fall, without even being scored on.

Now she’s preparing to head to Santiago, Chile on August 15th to compete in Women's freestyle for team USA at the Pan American games.

"She's taking it very lightly,” says Kim Foard. “She's very excited about the experience and its going to be really good for her, no matter the outcome."

"I want to get above third, so top three, and that's all really,” says Belle. “I want to have some good matches."

"We know she'll do her best,” says Scontos. “We know she'll be able to, if she gives her best effort, she'll be on top."