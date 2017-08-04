Group of UVA Students Share Findings on Research in Africa

A group of UVA students that traveled to Africa share their research at a symposium

The University of Virginia is welcoming back a group of students that traveled to Africa this summer to conduct intensive global health research. Those students shared their findings and experiences Friday at Open Grounds as part of a symposium.

Students from all across the country had to go through a high competitive application process to take part in the UVA Minority Health and Research Training Program, which is open to underrepresented minority students.

The group spent eight weeks at research sites in Uganda and South Africa and studied rural health disparities. They also conducted various interviews and spent time doing lab work.

“I worked primarily in Uganda and there were three different projects going on. My project, I mainly focused on understanding the sexual and productive health needs of very young adolescents which is a project that started last year. The two other projects - there was one on diabetes and the other project was on malaria research,” explained Yolande Pokam, who participated in the UVA Minority Health and Research Program.

The University of Virginia has partnerships with universities in Africa to help give students an enriching experience and access to mentors.

The program is offered through UVA’s Center for Global Health. It is funded through a grant from the National Institutes of Health.