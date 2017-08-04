Miso Sweet Ramen and Donut Shop Expected to Close

Miso Sweet Ramen and Donut Shop is expected to close just one week shy of its 2 year anniversary.

Owner Frank Paris says that he is grateful to his many loyal customers, but he hasn't closed the door on a possible return down the road. He said that may be in Charlottesville, or maybe somewhere else.

“We’ve thought about maybe Richmond, maybe Roanoke, northern Virginia, perhaps D.C. at some time down the road but you know but we like Charlottesville and we hope it can work here,” Frank Paris, Miso Sweet owner.

The shop is expected to remain open until Friday, August 11, unless it runs out of inventory before then.