Honey Bee Population Back Up in Virginia

The honey bee population in Virginia is back up by 23 percent, after it had a huge fall out last January.

Pesticides and warm winters had taken a toll on honey bees, but the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently announced the commonwealth had 8,000 honey bee colonies at the start of the year. In January of 2016, Virginia had 6,500 colonies.

Ken Hall has been a honey beekeeper for 20 years now.

"I make money being an engineer, and spend money being a bee keeper," he said.

Hall and his wife Karen are teaching people about bees during the Albemarle County Fair. The couple has 15 colonies at home, with each containing as many as 50,000 bees. Out of all of their colonies, only about 4,500 honey bees are males.

"Males do no work for the colony at all. To get anything done, you need a lot of females," the beekeeper explained.

Hall said he lost a lot of bees about a year ago. Last January, the state’s honey bee population shrank by 33 percent.

“Roughly one third of what we eat is dependent on the honey bee. So that's not only your honey, beeswax, etc. But it's your strawberries, it's your apples, it's your pumpkins. It's a lot of the products we deal with on a regular basis," said Karen Hall.

The Halls said weather is a huge factor in keeping the bees alive: "The past winter we had was warm, but actually a warm winter is worse for bees than a cold winter because it makes them too active," Ken Hall said.

When bees are too active in the winter, they run out of honey quicker, and since there aren't any flowers around, they may starve to death.

“As long as you're not bothering them, they're not going to bother you,” said Ken Hall.

So, next time you're thinking about killing a pesky bee, keep in mind they may be the reason you have your favorite food.

"What you want to do is be still, and don't swat at them,” said the beekeeper.