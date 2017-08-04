Town of Orange Police Need Help Locating Missing Person

Town of Orange Police Department Release:

The Town of Orange Police Department is attempting to locate Richard A. Bushrod, age 36. Bushrod is approximately 5'5" and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Bushrod was last seen at his residence on Taylor St in the Town of Orange at approximately 9pm last night. Bushrod is considered to be endangered due to existing medical conditions. Officers are currently on scene taking the report and checking the surrounding areas. If anyone has any information regarding Bushrod, please contact dispatch at (540) 672-1200.