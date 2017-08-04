Bear Spotted at UVA Released Back In Wild

A black bear spotted behind the University of Virginia Corner on Wednesday is now back where it belongs.

The University of Virginia police alerted students once the bear was captured.

A wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries was called to the scene and found the bear at the base of a tree. The animal later climbed up the tree, was tranquilized, and loaded onto a truck.

“The drugs we use are very safe. We purposely can overdose…a bear with a drug, and that's what I was doing,” said Wildlife Biologist David Kocka. “There's lots of unknowns here. I don't know how long that bear's been running around town…and how his adrenaline is. To kind of minimize that, and to get him down and be able to be managed by me as quick as possible, then I’m using more drug than I would normally use.”

The bear was released Thursday morning in a forest in western Rockingham County.