UVA President wants UVA Community to Avoid Unite the Right

University of Virginia president Teresa Sullivan is calling on students and community members to avoid the August 12th Unite the Right rally.

She sent a message to the UVA community August 4.

White activist Jason Kessler is hosting the Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park to protest the city's decision to remove the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Authorities expect thousands of protestors and counterprotestors.

In her message, Sullivan encourages people to attend other events, such as constitutional rights workshops and athletics events.

She speaks to the risk of violence at the event, and urges people not to engage.