Authorities Serve Additional Charges Against Wellbeloved-Stone

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Authorities are filing 20 additional charges against a Charlottesville man accused of possessing child pornography.
The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, August 4, that 56-year-old Richard Alan Wellbeloved-Stone is now also charged with 19 counts of production of child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual battery.
Both police and justice sources recently confirmed to NBC29 that a female victim in the case is preschool aged, and local. Investigators think more victims may be out there.
Federal investigators said they first discovered Wellbeloved-Stone's activities through online chats. The Department of Homeland Security contacted Charlottesville police on July 19.
Both city police and federal agents executed a search warrant at Wellbeloved-Stone's Cottonwood Road home on July 25.
Charlottesville City Schools announced on July 27 that Wellbeloved-Stone had been a teacher for the school division since 2002, but that he is now suspended. He was most recently teaching environmental sciences at Charlottesville High School.
Wellbeloved-Stone was originally being held at Albemarle - Charlottesville Regional Jail, but was transferred on August 1 to Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville due to safety concerns. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, he is back in ACRJ.
08/04/2017 Release from Charlottesville Police Department:
On today’s date, detectives with the Charlottesville Police Department and HSI special agents served an additional twenty (20) warrants on Wellbeloved-Stone related to the ongoing investigation.
Wellbeloved-Stone was charged with:
- Nineteen (19) counts of Production of Child Pornography: Va Code Section 18.2-374.1
- One (1) count of Aggravated Sexual Battery: Va Code 18.2-67.3
Wellbeloved-Stone remains in custody at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail where he was transferred back to today.
Anyone with information related to Wellbeloved-Stone should call the HSI tip line at 1-866-347-2423 or submit a tip online at www.ICE.gov/tips. The tip line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.