Authorities Serve Additional Charges Against Wellbeloved-Stone

Authorities are filing 20 additional charges against a Charlottesville man accused of possessing child pornography.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, August 4, that 56-year-old Richard Alan Wellbeloved-Stone is now also charged with 19 counts of production of child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Both police and justice sources recently confirmed to NBC29 that a female victim in the case is preschool aged, and local. Investigators think more victims may be out there.

Federal investigators said they first discovered Wellbeloved-Stone's activities through online chats. The Department of Homeland Security contacted Charlottesville police on July 19.

Both city police and federal agents executed a search warrant at Wellbeloved-Stone's Cottonwood Road home on July 25.

Charlottesville City Schools announced on July 27 that Wellbeloved-Stone had been a teacher for the school division since 2002, but that he is now suspended. He was most recently teaching environmental sciences at Charlottesville High School.

Wellbeloved-Stone was originally being held at Albemarle - Charlottesville Regional Jail, but was transferred on August 1 to Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville due to safety concerns. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, he is back in ACRJ.