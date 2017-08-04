Authorities Serve Addition Charges Against Wellbeloved-Stone

08/04/2017 Release from Charlottesville Police Department:



On today’s date, detectives with the Charlottesville Police Department and HSI special agents served an additional twenty (20) warrants on Wellbeloved-Stone related to the ongoing investigation.



Wellbeloved-Stone was charged with:

Nineteen (19) counts of Production of Child Pornography: Va Code Section 18.2-374.1

One (1) count of Aggravated Sexual Battery: Va Code 18.2-67.3

Wellbeloved-Stone remains in custody at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail where he was transferred back to today.



Anyone with information related to Wellbeloved-Stone should call the HSI tip line at 1-866-347-2423 or submit a tip online at www.ICE.gov/tips. The tip line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.