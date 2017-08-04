West Main Street Expected to Close Over the Weekend

Crews are planning to shut down West Main Street for several days beginning the evening of August 4.

A crane is being used for construction of the Autograph Hotel on the corner of 11th street. It will take the contractor, Donohoe Construction Company three days to safely move the machine.

The closure will extend between 11th street and Jefferson Park Avenue.

"Closing the road down this evening will make the surrounding roads very congested. West main Street is already congested at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. and this will not help at all," said Benny Delucas Manager Jacob Sites.

They also said while the construction is an annoyance it's necessary for Main Street to continue growing.

West Main Street will close at 6 p.m. August 4 and will have alternate route detour signs available.

It's scheduled to re-open Sunday, August 6 at 11 a.m.