Nexus Files Complaint Against Waynesboro Police Officer

A Verona-based organization is seeking damages against a member of the Waynesboro Police Department.

Nexus Services Inc. filed a complaint against Officer Kimberly Sue Vance on Wednesday, August 2.

According to Nexus, Vance mislead a security guard in order to enter its corporate campus on Tuesday, August 1, and then searched the Interim Healthcare office without a warrant.

In its complaint, Nexus states, "after entering the company property of Nexus under false pretenses, Defendant Vance admitted to other individuals on campus that she had lied to gain entry and attempt to 'look around'."

Lauren Belew claims she was working at the Interim Healthcare on Tuesday, and that Vance was wearing "a polo shirt that said Waynesboro Police, a gun belt, and a badge hung around her neck."

The court document notes, "the Nexus campus is located several miles outside of Vance’s jurisdiction as a Waynesboro police officer."

Nexus believes Vance committed an act of trespassing and defamation, and wants the officer to pay attorney fees and punitive damages. The organization is asking for a jury trial.

Nexus was previously involved in a federal lawsuit with Augusta County officials, but has since dropped the case.