Louisa County High School football coach Mark Fischer will step down following the 2017 season.

The news was confirmed by LCHS athletic director George Stanley Thursday night.

Fischer has battled cancer since 2012. Fischer told Ron Counts at the Daily Progress that he made the decision two weeks ago that this would be his last season.

Fischer has coached at Louisa for 12 years. He led the Lions to a record of 8-3 last season.

He's in his third year coaching Louisa since returning to the school after spending three years in South Carolina.

Louisa County's season opener is Friday, August 25th at Courtland.