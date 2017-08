The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority and the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority hosted a public meeting at Cityspace in Charlottesville.

After discussing a plan with twenty organizations like the Chamber of Commerce and Nature Conservancy, the groups looked for input from the community on what they are doing right and how they can improve.

“The clean water we provide every day...day in and day out...and the recycling often goes unnoticed. This is a chance to say hey, what do you all do what's the direction and the mission and the goals of the organization,” said Terri Kent, RWSA communications manager.

The primary purpose for the meeting was to gauge the public’s opinion and to ensure that the groups' strategic plan aligns with the values and goals of the people they serve.