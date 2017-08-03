Tom Sox Hoping to Make History in VBL Championship

The Charlottesville Tom Sox are set to play in the Valley Baseball League championship series for the first time in franchise history.

The Sox are still waiting to find out who they will play in the finals. It'll either be Winchester or Strasburg and the first game of the championship series will be in Charlottesville on either Friday or Saturday.

The Tom Sox are currently riding a franchise-best 12-game win streak. The Sox finished the regular season with a record of 32-10 and have won all four of their playoff games sweeping series from Staunton and Waynesboro.

The Sox have called up a few guys from other leagues in the last couple weeks to help with the championship run, including Charlottesville native Jake Allen.

"So exciting. It's been really, really fun to show up and then immediately get this wave of energy of guys that are rooting for each other, and wanting to win the whole thing," says Allen. "I didn't have that type of experience out in California, so it's really been a nice change to come back here and play for a team that's so psyched just to play baseball, and hopefully win the whole thing."

Tom Sox pitcher Bobby Hearn was added to the team a couple weeks ago. He says "This team is just on another level in terms of how they've been competing, and they're fighting for a championship. They're not only extremely talented, but they're competitors. That's what it takes in this type of playoff environment. It's who competes for the longest, and that's what's been really cool about this team."

The Tom Sox have a record of 36-10. They will play the winner of the Strasburg/Winchester playoff series. Winchester won game one of the series Wednesday 16-6.