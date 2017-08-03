OCHS Hornets Looking to Sting the Opposition with Speed

After four consecutive losing seasons, the Orange County football team has won six games and advanced to the state playoffs in back-to-back years.

OCHS head coach Jesse Lohr says, "The last two years has been a positive, and we're just trying to build on that, and get things back to where we were winning championships."

Orange County has had a thunderous running game that past few years, with 225 pound running back DeAngelo Hunt, and 235 pound Tre'von Smith.

They're now playing college football at Division II Glenville State.

This season, the Hornets will be relying on a lighting quick quarterback and wide receivers.

"I've always had a philosophy that the ball needs to get into your best players hands," says Lohr. "Our quarterback is one of those guys, and our receivers are those guys."

Senior S/WR Jordan Shook says, "We just look to use our speed. We have a lot of quickness. We have a lot of energy on this field."

Junior Kenyon Carter enters his second season as the Hornets quarterback.

"He's improved," says Shook. "He was young last year, a sophomore, first year on varsity, but he's improved so much."

Senior WR/CB Tyrone Warren II says, "Kenyon, he's a really good quarterback. Gets the ball out on time. He has great lineman to help block for him. He's all-around, so they better watch out for him."

The Hornets' quickness also extends to the defensive side of the ball.

Senior defensive end Wilhem Lutterodt says, "I see a lot of speed. We got a lot of speed. Speed kills. We're ready for that."

"Even our lineman, we see that quickness from them," adds Shook. "They may not be the quickest, but they're the quickest that we've seen in a couple of years."

After steady improvement in Jesse Lohr's first two seasons, OCHS is looking to make a big step forward this year.

"Everything seems to be moving along at the right pace," says Lohr, "so hopefully this is something that's going to turn out to an 8-2, 9-1 type of season."

Shook adds, "We're definitely trying to make a stand. Say, 'Orange County, we're here, and we're not leaving.'"