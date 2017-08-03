Tim Kaine Weighs in on Anticipated Unite the Right Rally

Democratic senator and former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine weighed in on the upcoming Unite the Right rally set for August 12 in Charlottesville.

People from across the nation are expected to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park, and there are also plans for several counterprotests.

The rally is led by self-proclaimed white activist Jason Kessler.

Senator Kaine hopes some healthy dialogue emerges from the day's events.

“I know it's a hassle for many. But, I saw at the first rally in Charlottesville, many citizens from Charlottesville used it as an opportunity to both turn out and carry out other activities. To kind of send the message that the Ku Klux Klan is not who we are," said Kaine.

Kaine adds that he is a supporter of free speech, and that people do have the right to peacefully protest.