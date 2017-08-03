Last Chance for Public Comment on Downtown Mall Metered Parking

Residents in Charlottesville need to let city officials know how you feel about more parking meters in the Downtown Mall area by August, July 4.

It is the last day in the public comment period for the new metered parking changes.

The pilot program for metered parking will run from September 5 to March 5.

The city will study the data to determine if any of the changes should be reversed. Charlottesville's parking manager says public comment is required before making changes.

"When you make changes to on street parking, the traffic engineer has to post specific notice of those changes and has to allow the public a period to comment on them," said Rick Siebert, Charlottesville parking manager.

You can submit your comments here.