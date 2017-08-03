UVa Women's Soccer Picked to Finish 4th in ACC

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior forward Veronica Latsko (Venetia, Pa.) was named a preseason All-ACC selection in a vote of the league’s coaches, the conference office announced on Thursday (Aug. 3) with the release of its preseason honors and predicted order of finish.

Latkso, who scored eight goals and added three assists as a junior, leads a Virginia squad picked to finish fourth in the preseason standings. The Cavaliers received two first-place votes in the ballot cast by the 14 league coaches.



An All-ACC third team selection a year ago, Latsko was second on the team in points with 19 as she tallied her eight goals and three assists. The eight goals tied for second-most on the team. She led the squad with four game-winning goals. It is the second consecutive season that Latsko scored at least seven goals and three assists.



Virginia opened its preseason training on Wednesday and continues working toward the 2017 opener with training camp in Michigan next week. The Cavaliers will close the week-long session in Michigan with an exhibition match against Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 10, before returning home to continue preseason preparations.



The Cavaliers will host a second exhibition match on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. against the U18 U.S. Youth National Team at Klöckner Stadium. The 2017 season begins on the road with Virginia playing its first home game against Liberty on August 27.



2017 Ticket Information

Virginia soccer season tickets are on sale and offer the best value. All fans can order season tickets online, in person or by telephone. To purchase tickets online, visit VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. In-person purchases can be made at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Reserved season tickets are $45. Reserved season tickets were sold out in 2016 and those ticket holders have the first opportunity to renew their seats for 2017. All new orders will be placed on a waitlist and customers will be contacted after the July 21 priority ordering deadline regarding their status. General Admission season tickets also are available for adults ($20), Youth/Senior ($15) and UVA Faculty/Staff ($15). General Admission seating is available in the bleacher seats in the grandstand at Klöckner Stadium as well as on the grass hillside.

Single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 7 and are $9 for reserved seats if available, $7 for adults and $5 for youth, seniors and faculty/staff. Group ticket orders of 20 or more tickets are $4.

2017 Preseason All-ACC Women’s Soccer Team

Cassie Miller, R-Sr., GK, Florida State

Sam Staab, Jr., D, Clemson

Rebecca Quinn, Sr., D, Duke

Natalia Kuikka, Jr., D, Florida State

Megan Connolly, Jr., M, Florida State

Sandra Yu, Sr., M, Notre Dame

Deyna Castellanos, So., F, Florida State

Jessie Scarpa, Jr., F, North Carolina

Bridgette Andrzejewski, So., F, North Carolina

Jennifer Westendorf, So., F, Notre Dame

Veronica Latsko, Sr., F, Virginia

Preseason ACC Coaches Poll

1. Florida State (186 points, 8 first-place votes)

2. North Carolina (172, 2 first-place votes)

3. Duke (170, 1 first-place vote)

4. Virginia (160, 2 first-place votes)

5. Notre Dame (145, 1 first-place votes)

6. Clemson (120)

7. NC State (104)

8. Virginia Tech (91)

9. Wake Forest (72)

10. Boston College (71)

11. Miami (65)

12. Louisville (63)

13. Syracuse (33)

14. Pitt (18)