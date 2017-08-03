Man Charged with Threatening Virginia Governor, Family

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a man has been charged with making threats against Governor Terry McAuliffe and his family.

Henrico County Police say state police notified them that 47-year-old Leonard Szweda made threats against the governor and his family. Court records show he was arrested last week.

Police say Henrico officers found evidence at Szweda's home that resulted in additional charges, including possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order and possession of a firearm by a mentally incompetent person.

A State Police spokesman says the threats were made over the phone, but he declined to provide further details.

Records show Szweda has an August 15 hearing to have an attorney appointed. When asked about the charges, Szweda told WRIC-TV from jail "the governor's record speaks for itself."

