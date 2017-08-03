Virginia Governor's Family Dog Dies, Pet was Named Guinness

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's family dog has died.

The governor announced the death of the yellow Labrador retriever named Guinness in a tweet Wednesday night , saying he was heartbroken and the family had lost its best friend.

Spokesman Brian Coy declined to discuss what happened to Guinness, who was around a year old.

Visitors to Capitol Square often stopped to greet the rambunctious, good-natured dog as he roamed or played fetch in the front lawn of the Governor's Mansion.

The McAuliffe family got Guinness as a puppy. They had an Instagram account where they often shared pictures of him playing, snoozing or lounging around the mansion.

