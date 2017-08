A Madison County man is charged in connection to a recent murder in Tennessee.

Virginia State Police arrested 43-year-old Dennis Lee Seale Tuesday, August 1.

Seale is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Brian Deavers in Lewis County Tennessee. .

Deavers was found dead in his Talley Street home on July 25.

Seale is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail. He is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.