Harrisonburg Police Respond to Assault Involving a Firearm

Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:



Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is investigating an early-morning assault that took place.



On August 3, at approximately 2:40 a.m. officers from HPD responded to the 800 block of Jefferson Street for a report of an assault involving a firearm. An adult male victim had minor injuries from a physical assault and shots were fired by the suspects during the incident.



Five black male suspects were involved in this incident and were reported to be travelling in a white sedan, possibly a Ford Escort with a sunroof.



The suspects were described as a black male with short spiked hair, a taller black male with a beard, a light skinned black male, and two other black males that did not have additional descriptors.



This incident is still under investigation.



The Harrisonburg Police Department requests that anyone with information related to this incident contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Callers can provide anonymous tips at Crime Solvers: 540-574-5050. Tipsters may also text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).