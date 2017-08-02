Debate Over Fire and Rescue Continue in Augusta County

The debate continues over Augusta County’s plan to fix fire and rescue troubles.

People in Middlebrook are not happy about the county's plan to pull the only three paid fire staff out of Middlebrook Fire Department and put them at Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department.

The Middlebrook Fire Department held a community meeting Wednesday night to talk about the issue.

According to Augusta County's strategic plan, the move could bring in $15,000 of additional revenue recover a year.

Volunteers are opposed to the idea of moving fire staff.

"I don't feel that it is a safe move for the county. I feel that it is endangering a lot of lives and do you place a price on a life?” said Mary Dull, Middlebrook Fire Department volunteer.

The Middlebrook Fire Department collected signatures in support of keeping paid staff at the station.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is expected to talk about fire and rescue at their meeting on August 9.