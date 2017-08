Former William Monroe HS volleyball player Chloe Clark is the recipient of the largest scholarship the Falcon Club has ever given out.

Clark had 3.8 high school GPA and has been very active in her community. That helped her earn the five thousand dollar scholarship which is named after former Falcon Club member and World War II veteran Chubby Proffitt Jr.

She says the scholarship will help her attend George Mason University this fall.

"Very excited to receive this scholarship because I can attend college and be able to pay for it so this is really exciting," says Clark. "I'll be majoring in communications with a concentration in public relations so I'll be working towards either working in D.C. or internationally maybe with a non-profit or on Capitol Hill, but I'm very excited."