Albemarle County Supervisors Approve Four Ordinances

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors adopted four new ordinances at its meeting Wednesday night.

One of the ordinances adopted Wednesday night is a new licensing fee for small businesses. Currently, any small business making $5,000 or less a year is exempt from licensing fees, but the new ordinance is increasing that number.

Now, any business that makes less than $25,000 a year is exempt to those fees.

“We are encouraging entrepreneurs here and there’s certainly a lot of people that do things - like in the summertime, our teachers are working in the summertime, coaches stipends come under this. And it’s not hard to reach a $5,000 threshold, so that's why we are raising it to $25,000,” explained Albemarle County Board of Supervisors member Diantha McKeel.

The second ordinance adopted means ATV and dirt bike owners no longer have to pay property tax on their vehicles.

Supervisors are also implementing a $5 court fee to anyone who is convicted in a criminal or traffic case. The money will be used to fund an electronic ticketing program for Albemarle County police.

"It's very important for officer safety. If you're writing a ticket and you're looking down at a ticket for five minutes while you're writing and looking down that whole time, things can happen in front of you that you may miss and it could mean something - life or death for the officer,” said David Rhodes, technical support coordinator for the Albemarle County Police Department.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors also adopted a wireless service authority that would promote bringing more broadband to the county. That wireless service authority is the culmination of over two years of work.

Michael Culp, the IT director for Albemarle County, says providing better broadband will level the playing field for internet in rural and urban areas.