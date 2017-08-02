Stuarts Draft Ready to Reload Following State Semifinals Appearance

The Stuarts Draft football team is back on the practice field following the best season in school history.

The Cougars won a program-record thirteen games in 2016, and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1995.

Draft suffered its only defeat of the season in that game, as the Cougars lost 24-23 against Richlands on a last-second touchdown and two-point conversion.

Senior C/DT Trevor McIntire says, "All the hard work paid out, but that loss was heart-breaking. You gotta finish."

"It left a sour taste, definitely," says senior QB/LB Trevor Craig, "but we're proud of what we did, and we're ready to back it up this year."

Stuarts Draft lost twelve seniors from last years team, so they will have some starters to replace, including two-year starting quarterback Garrett Campbell.

Trevor Craig will take over at QB this season, while also maintaining his spot on defense.

"It's going to be different, playing both ways," says Craig, "but I'm up for it, and I'm just ready to bring my skills to the offensive side, and see what I can do there."

Head coach Nathan Floyd says, "He's a pretty good linebacker too, so we kind of have to be smart with that, because if we lose him on defense, he's a big part on that side of the ball too."

When asked if Craig was even more important to the defense than the offense, Floyd responded, "He's just an important player for this team. Leader, offense, defense, he's just an important young man."

The Stuarts Draft defense limited opponents to 11.3 points per game last season.

Craig says, "We'd like to be dominating again, but it starts up front with the line. If they do their job, linebackers can fill, and the secondary is there for the pass."

"If everyone gets out here and works as hard as they can, I think it's going to be very similar," says McIntire.

Floyd adds, "I think we have a good scheme for the kids. I think it fits what we have here. We just have to keep hitting the fundamentals, and hitting the basics every day, and just pushing each day."