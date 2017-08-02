Albemarle County Circuit Court Judge Rules on Our Lady of Peace Pretrial Motions

Albemarle County Circuit Court Judge Rules on Our Lady of Peace Pretrial MotionsPosted: Updated:
Our Lady of Peace in Albemarle County
Martin Matthews Martin
RELATED ARTICLE: Former Nursing Assistant Enters Alford Plea in Albemarle Rape Case
RELATED ARTICLE: Former Nursing Assistant Sentenced in Albemarle Rape Case
RELATED ARTICLE: Grand Jury Indicts Albemarle Man on Rape Charge
RELATED ARTICLE: Grand Jury to Hear Albemarle Rape Case
RELATED ARTICLE: Our Lady of Peace Facing Multimillion Dollar Lawsuit
RELATED ARTICLE: Ruckersville Man Arrested on Rape Charge
Albemarle County Circuit Court Judge Rules on Our Lady of Peace Pretrial MotionsMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story