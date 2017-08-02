Man Behind Several Rivanna Trail Attacks has Sentencing Hearing

The 22-year-old man behind several attacks along the Rivanna Trail will not receive any additional jail time after his sentencing hearing in Charlottesville circuit court.

Back in 2016 Anderson tried attacking women on multiple occasions on the Rivanna trail.



One woman described Anderson approaching her and asking for a hug, and then trying to pull off her pants. Another woman says he tried to grab her from behind, but she fought him off. The third victim says Anderson knocked her to the ground, and she had to fight him off of her.



In his sentencing hearing, Anderson admitted that there were other incidents prior to the ones he was arrested for.

Brien Gray-Anderson pleaded guilty to sexual battery and abduction, but entered a plea agreement with the prosecution. The result of that agreement meant that eight out of the nine years were suspended from his overall suspension.

This leaves Anderson with a year left to serve.

Brien had already spent 6 months behind bars which is effectively a 12 month sentence and had done very well since bond. He had begun treatment. He had been doing all the right things. This was a good result. I think both for Brien and for the community,” said Lloyd Snook, Anderson’s attorney.

Anderson explained in court that he hasn't had any urges any longer and expressed desire for reform.

He could face up to seven years of jail time if he is commits another crime or violates his probation.

He is court ordered to live with his mother in Nelson County, attend therapy sessions, and stay away from the Rivanna trail.