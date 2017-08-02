Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Reserve Deputies

The Albemarle County Sheriff's Office is short on staff and looking for community driven people to become reserve deputies.

The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office currently has around 40 people, but is looking to get that number up to 60.

The reserve division provides backup support for all sheriff’s functions like courtroom security, transporting prisoners, and traffic control.

“We have older people that come here that just want to be part of something bigger than themselves and they come here and they give day in and day out, hours upon hours of time, and then we have the ones that want to get in law enforcement,” said Chan Bryant, chief deputy with the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office.

People interested in applying have until August 30.