Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Reserve Deputies

The Albemarle County Sheriff's Office is short on staff and looking for community driven people to become reserve deputies.
The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office currently has around 40 people, but is looking to get that number up to 60.
The reserve division provides backup support for all sheriff’s functions like courtroom security, transporting prisoners, and traffic control.
“We have older people that come here that just want to be part of something bigger than themselves and they come here and they give day in and day out, hours upon hours of time, and then we have the ones that want to get in law enforcement,” said Chan Bryant, chief deputy with the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office.
People interested in applying have until August 30.
Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office Press Release:
The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking community driven citizens to become reserve deputies to bring our total number of reserves to 60. These individuals will be added to our current membership, to replace those that have left to take other jobs, including full-time law enforcement. Chief Deputy Bryant says, “We have an array of citizens from pilots, authors, chief financial officers, electricians, teachers, anesthesiologist, retired law enforcement, retired military personnel, and technology specialists. That’s what makes this group so special. They represent all the community has to offer.”
The Reserve Division provides back-up support for all Sheriff’s functions including courtroom security, transportation of prisoners, transportation of mental patients, and traffic control at local parades and sporting events. Reserve deputies also oversee our community programs, such as Search and Rescue, Project Lifesaver, TRIAD, first steps firearm safety, child fingerprinting, AED/CPR and others.
Citizens interested in becoming part of the largest Sheriff’s Office volunteer reserve division in the Commonwealth of Virginia should call Chief Deputy Bryant at (434) 972-4001 or visit our web page www.albemarleso.org, to complete an application. The application deadline is August 30, 2017. Candidates must complete the reserve deputy academy, which will begin in September 2017. Classes will be in the evenings and on weekends.