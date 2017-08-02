Albemarle County Seeks Cheaper Way to Access Park

Albemarle County park planners are going back to the drawing board to find a cheaper way to get traffic into a new public park.

A study presented to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Wednesday estimates the cost of building a turn lane off Route 29, a retaining wall, and a bridge over Moore’s Creek at $2.4 million. Supervisors asked planners to look for ways to lower that expense.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors directed county staff to find another location to access the Hedgerow Park property.

The 80 acre site for future hiking and biking trails is along Route 29, south of Charlottesville.