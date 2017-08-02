Charlottesville Committee Discusses Concerns with Affordable Housing Program

Part of the Charlottesville Housing Advisory Committee, which is a subcommittee of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, met August 2 to address questions and concerns raised by city staff about a proposed city-run rental assistance program.

That program includes plans for a city-run voucher program, which is modeled by a national program called Housing Choice Voucher Program.



The housing committee originally pitched the program to city council in June.

City council approved the $900,000 supplemental voucher program contingent on the committee ability to develop a more concrete plan.

“The first hope is that we’re going to move a hundred or so families into better housing, it’s going to alleviate some -- an inadequate amount -- but some of the pressure on the waiting list,” said Phil D'Oronzio, chairman of the Housing Advisory Committee.

The Housing Advisory Committee is expected to present its final plans for the program to city council on September 18.