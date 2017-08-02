Civil Groups ask Virginia Supreme Court to Prohibit License Plate Readers

Charlottesville's Rutherford Institute and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have asked the Virginia Supreme Court to prohibit police from using license plate readers as surveillance tools.

The ACLU appealed the case from Fairfax circuit court, and the institute filed a support brief.

The judge in Fairfax ruled license plate numbers are not considered personal information that is covered under the Data Act, and therefore can be collected and stored for police use.

It will now be up to the Supreme Court to determine the legality of collecting and storing that information.

American Civil Liberties Union Press Release: The ACLU of Virginia has appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia to overturn a circuit court ruling that would allow police to continue using automated license plate readers (ALPRs) to mass surveil the public. The ACLU-VA is suing the Fairfax County Police Department on behalf of Harrison Neal, whose license plate number, including the time, date, and location of his whereabouts, was collected and stored by the police department despite it not having clearly established its need or any connection to a criminal investigation. FCPD retains all information it collects for one year in case it might become useful in some future, speculative investigation. In the appeal, the ACLU-VA argues that FCPD’s practices are subject to and violate the Government Data Collection and Dissemination Practices Act (Data Act). The Data Act regulates and limits the government from collecting, storing, or disseminating personal information about anyone without a reason established in advance for doing so. A Fairfax County Circuit Court judge ruled in November that license plate numbers are not personal information covered by the Data Act, however. The ACLU-VA filed its appeal with the state supreme court on Tuesday. “We strongly maintain that FCPD’s ALPR program is regulated by the Data Act.,” said ACLU-VA Executive Director Claire Guthrie Gastañaga. “The police cannot evade the law by indiscriminately collecting, storing and disseminating our personal information. The Data Act was passed to curb this exact type of government abuse.”