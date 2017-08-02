Post Office Job Fair Coming to Charlottesville

U.S. Postal Service Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The Postal Service will sponsor a Job Fair at the Charlottesville Main Post Office at 1155 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA, on Saturday,Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Charlottesville Post Office is seeking to hire for the following positions:

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) - $17.40 per hour

Assistant Rural Carrier (For Sundays & Holidays only) - $17.40

City Carrier Assistant (CCA) - $16.06 per hour

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of continuous, documented driving history or experience.

To meet the Postal Service’s requirement to be drug free, qualified applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening. In addition, applicants must also be a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status.

The U.S. Postal Service is one of the nation’s largest employers with a career workforce of more than 600,000 employees. For interested applicants unable to attend the job fair, Postal Service positions are posted online at www.usps.com/employment under the “search jobs and apply online” section.

Local jobs and other positions across the state are posted weekly. Anyone wishing to apply for a specific job must do so within the job posting time period.

The Postal Service encourages applicants to check the web page regularly to keep up with the position openings.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.