Charlottesville Officials Host Meeting on Metered Parking Pilot Program

Dozens gathered at CitySpace Wednesday to voice their opinions on changes coming to parking in downtown Charlottesville.

Starting September 5, the city of Charlottesville will begin a pilot program that will have metered parking in more than 100 spaces downtown.

“It’s simply an opportunity to hear directly and ask questions about what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, what the objective of the pilot is, how we’re going to evaluate the success of the pilot,” said Rick Siebert, Charlottesville’s parking manager.

A number of downtown business owners turned out Wednesday night, concerned about parking for their customers, but more so for their employees.

"It's the 800 pound elephant in the room that the city doesn't really have a good answer for and the only real answer is capacity. There needs to be a new garage built that really has some capacity for employees,” said Roy Van Doorn who attended the meeting.

The pilot program for metered parking will run from September 5 to March 5. After that, the city will study data along with the results of a city-wide survey to determine if any of the changes should be reversed.