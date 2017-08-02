Charlottesville City Officials will Host Meeting to Discuss Downtown Parking

The Downtown Charlottesville parking meter pilot program begins September 5.

City officials are holding a public meeting at City Space from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on August 2 to provide residents with further details on the program.

The pilot program adds more than a hundred parking meters downtown, and is expected to begin on August 5.

“It’s simply an opportunity to hear directly and ask questions about what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, what the objective of the pilot is, how were going to evaluate the success of the pilot,” said Rick Siebert, Charlottesville’s parking manager.

Details to be discussed include the two types of parking meters, the hours that people are required to feed the meters, and the cost per hour.