Quantcast

Charlottesville City Officials will Host Meeting to Discuss Downtown Parking

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Downtown Charlottesville parking meter pilot program begins September 5.

City officials are holding a public meeting at City Space from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on August 2 to provide residents with further details on the program. 

The pilot program adds more than a hundred parking meters downtown, and is expected to begin on August 5. 

“It’s simply an opportunity to hear directly and ask questions about what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, what the objective of the pilot is, how were going to evaluate the success of the pilot,” said Rick Siebert, Charlottesville’s parking manager. 

Details to be discussed include the two types of parking meters, the hours that people are required to feed the meters, and the cost per hour.

  • Charlottesville City Officials will Host Meeting to Discuss Downtown ParkingMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story