Driver Killed in 3-Car Crash in Albemarle County Identified

County of Albemarle Press Release:

The Albemarle County Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Daniel Bruce Davidson, a 27-year-old resident of Palmyra VA, died at the scene of the crash.

At 4:23 PM Officers responded to the 1600 block of Scottsville Rd in the area of Pebble Drive for a report of a head on collision. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation found that Davidson was driving a 1993 Nissan D21 pickup truck, heading south on Scottsville Rd.

His vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane and struck a 2016 Chevrolet van driven by a 30-year-old male resident of Verona, Va. That driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third vehicle, a 2001 Volvo S80 driven by an 18-year-old female resident of Scottsville VA, was traveling northbound and struck the van in the rear. The driver had minor injuries but was not transported for treatment. Scottsville Road was shut down for about three hours while the accident was investigated and motorists were detoured around the scene.

The accident is still under investigation and we are waiting on a Medical Examiner’s report. There are currently no charges pending.

This is the 9th fatality from 2017 vehicle crashes in Albemarle County.