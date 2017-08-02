Charlottesville Releases Report of Expenses from July 8 KKK Rally.

Officers in riot gear facing off with protesters on East Jefferson Street after a rally by a KKK group in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)

The city of Charlottesville has revealed how much was spent on the July 8 KKK rally. The city spent $32,835.25 all totaled that day when more than 1,000 people gathered in Justice Park.

The total includes $23,352.03 in overtime for police officers and personnel from the sheriff's office, fire department, and emergency communications center.

Logistic expenses totaled $5,858.37, including $2,423.19 for lunches.

Equipment costs came to $3,573.85 including $277 for gas masks.

These totals do not include expenses by Virginia State Police or Albemarle County law enforcement.

Albemarle County says it spent $14,045 dollars on mutual aid assistance to Charlottesville.

Virginia State police have requested a fee to determine their costs.