Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary Holds Fundraising Photo Contest

If you like grabbing scenic photos of central Virginia’s amazing landscape, the Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary is looking to showcase your work. It’s holding a photo contest to raise money for the rehabilitation and reintegration of wild animals in central Virginia.

The contest is in its fourth year raising money for the Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary cares for injured or orphaned wild animals in the central Virginia and then releases them back into the area. But that costs a lot and the center needs all the help it can get.

All an applicant has to do is bring an 8-by-10 print of their photo and a $20 entry fee to the Great Frame Up store in the Rio Hill Shopping Center. You can submit photos in four categories: birds, mammals, amphibians & reptiles, and landscapes.

Jen Poole represents the sanctuary. She says the entry fee is a $20 donation and it goes towards a good cause. “It’s used towards the care of the animals. It takes about $1,900 per week to care for the animals in residence at the sanctuary.”

The entry period runs through the end of August. The winner will be announced at a reception at the end of September.