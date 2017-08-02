Amazon Expanding in Richmond Area

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Amazon is expanding its operations in the Richmond area with a new distribution center and warehouse.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the e-commerce giant has leased a 328,000-square-foot (30,472-sq. meter) building in Hanover County to be used as a distribution center. Amazon is also a new tenant in a Henrico County warehouse.

The company already has a large presence in the area, operating distributions centers in Chesterfield County and Dinwiddie County.

